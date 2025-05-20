FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai ascends to the throne in nail-biting world title tussle against fellow Thai superstar in Bangkok

Nearly three years ago, Tawanchai PK Saenchai cemented his place among Muay Thai's elite when he claimed 26 pounds of gold under the ONE Championship banner. The Thai phenom achieved this milestone in September 2022, headlining ONE 161 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium against fellow countryman Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.
Watch the full fight uploaded by the world's largest martial arts organization on YouTube below:
What unfolded was a grueling five-round war between two of Thailand's finest technicians in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'
From the opening bell, both fighters showcased mutual respect, trading calculated strikes and showcasing flashes of brilliance. But as the bout progressed, Tawanchai began to seize control, repeatedly landing sharp teep kicks, crushing low kicks, and his trademark left hand.
The intensity peaked in the third round as both men hunted for the finish, leading to a dramatic fourth frame where Petchmorakot rallied and put Tawanchai on the back foot.
But in the final stanza, it was Tawanchai's unwavering composure and overwhelming offense that swung the momentum back in his favor.
When the dust settled, all three judges sided with Tawnachai, awarding him a hard-fought unanimous decision win.
Tawanchai looks to kick off road to redemption later this year
Tawanchai PK Saenchai's aura of invincibility was shattered in the co-main event of ONE 172 this past March. The Thai sensation fell short in his pursuit of two-sport supremacy, suffering a third-round technical knockout loss at the hands of Japanese hard-hitter Masaaki Noiri in their clash for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.
Despite the setback, Tawanchai is expected to make his return late this year — driven to reclaim his dominance and silence his doubters.