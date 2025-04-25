FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai PK Saenchai announces his arrival on the global stage with statement KO

A good first impression on the fans always matters for debuting fighters, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai made the most out of his opportunity at ONE: Dangal in May 2021 when he took on the formidable Sean Clancy. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion surprisingly dropped 'Clubber' with a blindingly quick left hand to the chin early in the fight.

Clancy got back to his feet, but the ONE newcomer was relentless in his offense to close out the opening round. Tawanchai kept the punishment rolling throughout the second round, with Clancy barely hanging on. The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product saw an opportunity to put him away early in the third round and went for it, courtesy of a head kick knockout.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

After a razor-thin split decision defeat to fellow Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in August that year, Tawanchai produced a nine-fight winning streak. This run includes winning the 155-pound Muay Thai crown from the then-reigning king Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022.

However, his winning ways came to an end in March, when Masaaki Noiri pulled off a third-round stoppage win to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Buakaw shares his thoughts on Tawanchai's performance against Masaaki Noiri

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek has been closely watching Tawanchai's career since he burst onto the scene in the world's largest martial arts promotion. He recently gave his thoughts on how Tawanchai performed against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172.

Buakaw said as much in his analysis, which he posted to his YouTube channel:

"Up until the start of the third round, I would say Tawanchai was leading. He was scoring points. He had more attacks while Masaaki threw one or two. He didn't do much wrong until this point."

Watch the entire video below:

