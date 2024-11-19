FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao flaunts his class, shuts down Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian at ONE 169

Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has been doing martial arts as a profession for over two decades now and he is certainly capable of competing at the highest level, even at his age. He showcased his caliber when he toppled Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian in their recent showdown in Thailand.

The 41-year-old striker defeated 'Fighting Rooster' by unanimous decision in their featured strawweight kickboxing clash at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Nov. 8 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Sam-A put on a masterclass against Zhang, consistently landing telling hits throughout their three-rounder while also dodging many of his opponent's shots en route to the convincing victory.

ONE Championship uploaded the full fight between the topnotch strikers on Nov. 18 on its official YouTube channel for fans to relive and enjoy.

Trending

Check out the video below:

The win at ONE 169 was the second straight for Sam-A, the former ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and flyweight Muay Thai king.

For Zhang's part, he fell by the wayside after bouncing back in his previous fight in April with a win over Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan.

The full replay of ONE 169 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sam-A impressed with toughness shown by Zhang Peimian at ONE 169

While Sam-A Gaiyanghadao dominated Zhang Peimian in their showdown at ONE 169 on Nov. 8, he still came away impressed with his opponent, particularly the toughness that the young Chinese fighter showed amid his ferocious attack.

The veteran Thai warrior shared his thoughts on Zhang in an interview with ONE Championship, taking note of the fortitude the 'Fighting Rooster' had during their battle.

He said:

"I tried to finish the fight but couldn't. He stood up. I have to admit that he is really tough."

With the impressive victory that the Evolve MMA standout had at ONE 169, he has made a strong case for himself at another shot at the strawweight kickboxing world title he used to hold against current divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback