FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex lights Colorado up in iconic KO of Alyse Anderson

Stamp Fairtex made sure to leave a lasting impression with the American audience when she made her United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023.

Ad

There, the Thai megastar authored a highlight-reel knockout victory over hometown favorite Alyse Anderson in a women's atomweight MMA clash before a partisan crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Watch the full fight below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the matchup, Stamp effectively neutralized Anderson's takedown attempts with well-timed knees while landing stiff jabs and sharp kicks throughout the majority of the opening round.

Despite the punishment, Anderson continued to pursue level changes in hopes of bringing the fight to the ground in the second frame. However, another knee to the body during a takedown attempt forced the American to retreat.

Seizing the moment, Stamp unleashed a hard body kick that crumpled Anderson. She quickly followed up with two punches, prompting the referee to step in and wave off the bout at the 2:27 mark of round two.

Ad

Stamp Fairtex set to return to U.S. to unify women's atomweight MMA belts against Denice Zamboanga

"The Mile High City" would welcome back Stamp Fairtex with open arms when she reports for duty at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to take place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver on August 1.

This will mark Stamp's first outing since she captured the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

Ad

The Thai heroine has been sidelined since last year due to a torn meniscus that she sustained in training. During her absence, ONE Championship crowned an interim world titleholder in Dence Zamboanga.

Less than four months from now, the two former teammates will have to put their friendship aside to collide in an encounter that will determine the division's one true queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.