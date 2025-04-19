FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai megastar Superbon recaptures ONE gold in violent chess match against rival Marat Grigorian

Superbon put forth an encore peformance when he ran it back with Armenian rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title over a year ago.

The two warriors clashed for the second time in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, held at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in April 2024.

Much like their initial clash at ONE X in March 2022, the Thai superstar once again showcased his trademark body attack, relentlessy hammering Marat Grigorian's midsection with powerful knees.

Grigorian responded with ferocious uppercuts in close quarters, but it was Superbon who proved to be the busier and more precise striker throughout the bout.

The two elite competitors went toe-to-toe in a grueling five-round war, leaving everything inside the ring.

By the final bell, both men were visibly spent, but all three judges saw the contest in favor of Superbon, awarding him a unanimous decision victory.

A few months later, Superbon was officially elevated to full ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion status after the promotion granted the release of Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon targeted to duke it out with Masaaki Noiri later this year

Superbon is expected to suit up for action very soon following the coronation of Masaaki Noiri as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The Japanese striker copped 26 pounds of gold in the co-main event of ONE 172 this past March, pulling off the upset against divisional Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai via third-round technical knockout.

This victory has positioned Noiri as the mandatory opponent for Superbon in a world title unification showdown to determine the undisputed ruler of the talent-laden weight class.

