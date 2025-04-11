FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai slugger Saemapetch Fairtex outlasts Muay Thai legend Rodlek in electrifying Bangkok duel

Muay Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex always loves a firefight every time he competes, and the great Rodlek PK Saenchai gladly tested the extent of his abilities in August 2020 at ONE: No Surrender II.
Rodlek brought the fight to Saemapetch, aiming to establish an early rhythm. The latter matched the former's aggression with a calculated approach that allowed him to catch Rodlek with some stinging counter blows.
While Saemapetch was also getting tagged with some hard shots, he trusted his speed advantage from round two onwards to force the WMC and Channel 7 Stadium Muay Thai champion into making uncharacteristic mistakes. Saemapetch was ultimately triumphant via majority decision.
Watch the entirety of their three-round encounter below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Including his impressive outing against Rodlek, Saemapetch's never-back-down fighting style has led to him notching nine wins, with four finishes, under the ONE banner.
However, luck has not been on the Fairtex Training Center affiliate's side as of late. In his last five outings, he has only emerged victorious twice, thanks to finishes of Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin in August 2023 and Mohamed Younes Rabah in their heated February 2024 rematch.
Saemapetch seeking return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 31
Despite his recent struggles, Saemapetch is hungry to prove he deserves to re-enter the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship picture after failing to dethrone then-reigning king Nong-O Hama in November 2019.
The first step towards that goal for the 30-year-old would be to halt Russian rising star Abdulla Dayakaev's momentum with a convincing victory at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.