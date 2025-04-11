FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai slugger Saemapetch Fairtex outlasts Muay Thai legend Rodlek in electrifying Bangkok duel

Muay Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex always loves a firefight every time he competes, and the great Rodlek PK Saenchai gladly tested the extent of his abilities in August 2020 at ONE: No Surrender II.

Ad

Rodlek brought the fight to Saemapetch, aiming to establish an early rhythm. The latter matched the former's aggression with a calculated approach that allowed him to catch Rodlek with some stinging counter blows.

While Saemapetch was also getting tagged with some hard shots, he trusted his speed advantage from round two onwards to force the WMC and Channel 7 Stadium Muay Thai champion into making uncharacteristic mistakes. Saemapetch was ultimately triumphant via majority decision.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entirety of their three-round encounter below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Including his impressive outing against Rodlek, Saemapetch's never-back-down fighting style has led to him notching nine wins, with four finishes, under the ONE banner.

However, luck has not been on the Fairtex Training Center affiliate's side as of late. In his last five outings, he has only emerged victorious twice, thanks to finishes of Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin in August 2023 and Mohamed Younes Rabah in their heated February 2024 rematch.

Saemapetch seeking return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 31

Despite his recent struggles, Saemapetch is hungry to prove he deserves to re-enter the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship picture after failing to dethrone then-reigning king Nong-O Hama in November 2019.

Ad

The first step towards that goal for the 30-year-old would be to halt Russian rising star Abdulla Dayakaev's momentum with a convincing victory at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.