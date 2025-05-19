FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstar Rodtang shows off his natural tenacity in utter beatdown of Jacob Smith

At ONE 169 in November 2024, Rodtang Jitmuangnon stepped inside the ring with something to prove as he faced British rival Jacob Smith in a highly anticipated rematch. Having been stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship after missing weight the day before, the Thai megastar was determined to make a statement.
Fueled by frustration, he unleashed his fury on Smith, delivering a masterclass in Muay Thai over five rounds at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Watcht the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship through its official YouTube channel:
Right from the get-go, 'The Iron Man' took command. He pushed forward with his singnature pressure offenese, tagging the Englishman with explosive hooks and razor-sharp elbows.
Smith struggled to find his footing, consistently getting caught by Rodtang's powerful blows each time he attempted to mount a counter-attack.
Rodtang's onslaught on all fronts took its toll in the third round when he opened a gruesome gash on Smith, prompting a desperate response from the Brit.
His opponent may be battered, but the Thai fan-favorite showed no signs of slowing down in the succeeding rounds, where he compounded Smith's misery by sustaining the assault until the final bell.
In the end, Rodtang coasted to a unanimous decision victory — echoing the dominant performance he delivered in their first encounter back in May 2022.
Rodtang feels the itch to compete again
After dispatching Takeru Segawa with a stunning 80-second knockout just a few months ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is already setting his sights on his next opponent.
Recently, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion turned to social media to rally input from fans, asking who they'd like to see him square off against next.
Among the top fans picks is Thai legend Nong-O Hama, an ex-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion who prevailed in his sophomore flyweight outing at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2 by edging out No. 3-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch.