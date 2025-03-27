FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex electrifies Manila in pure MMA blinder against Bi Nguyen

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex started her ONE Championship career in the Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks. Her atomweight MMA bout with Bi Nguyen in November 2019 provided an early glimpse into her crossover superstar potential.

Fresh off a third-round submission of Asha Roka in August of that year, Stamp had to deal with Nguyen's proven grit-and-grind style heavily predicated on her wrestling. Surprisingly, 'Killer Bee' put the pressure on Stamp early on with her boxing, but the Thai standout was more than prepared to counter such a strategy.

Stamp did most of her damage in the clinch owing to her Muay Thai roots, landing big knees and elbows whenever Nguyen got within range. This calculated game plan gave the Fairtex Training Center athlete the unanimous decision victory.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Stamp was supposed to defend the gold against longtime friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga last June at ONE 167, but their bout was cancelled after the former tore her meniscus during training camp.

With Zamboanga having won the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship this past January at ONE Fight Night 27, she will battle Stamp for the undisputed crown in the main event of ONE 173: Denver on August 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Stamp is raring to strut her stuff at ONE 173

Missing out on an entire year's worth of competition has Stamp excited to get back inside the circle and face 'The Menace' for 26 pounds of undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA gold later this year.

The 27-year-old recently told ONE in an interview:

"I'm so happy to be going back to the U.S. again. I was supposed to face Denice last year, but unfortunately, I got injured. Now, we finally get to fight for the belt."

