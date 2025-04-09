FREE FULL FIGHT: Tye Ruotolo outclasses Magomed Abdulkadirov in exhausting grappling chess match for first world title win

ONE Championship has built a formidable roster of submission grappling athletes featuring American Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) superstar Tye Ruotolo. In November 2023, he competed for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against Russian star Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Ad

Opting to gauge Abdulkadirov's strategy over employing his trademark all-out attack style right out the gate, Ruotolo had a feel-out phase with the 34-year-old. While it was a slower pace than the Atos affiliate was used to, it allowed him to refine his approach as their world title tilt proceeded into the latter stages.

Both men had moments of excellence throughout the 10-minute matchup, but Ruotolo's relentless pressure and constant pursuit of a finish led to him winning 26 pounds of welterweight submission grappling gold via unanimous decision.

Ad

Trending

Check out the highlights below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ruotolo's next assignment was to defend the throne against Australian standout Izaak Michell in April 2024. Unlike the Abdulkadirov bout, the newly crowned king cinched in a hybrid submission maneuver that he and his twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, called the 'Ruotolo-tine' to retain the gold.

Fans last saw the 22-year-old in a catchweight (186 pounds) submission grappling showdown against South African blue-chipper Jozef Chen last July, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Ad

Tye Ruotolo set to defend the crown at ONE Fight Night 31

After spending months recovering from a knee injury he sustained while competing in the CJI -80kg division last August, Tye Ruotolo will return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 in defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Attempting to unseat him will be Canadian rival Dante Leon, who holds a career head-to-head record of 1-1 with Ruotolo.

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.