FREE FULL FIGHT: Tye Ruotolo outclasses Magomed Abdulkadirov in exhausting grappling chess match for first world title win

ONE Championship has built a formidable roster of submission grappling athletes featuring American Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) superstar Tye Ruotolo. In November 2023, he competed for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against Russian star Magomed Abdulkadirov.
Opting to gauge Abdulkadirov's strategy over employing his trademark all-out attack style right out the gate, Ruotolo had a feel-out phase with the 34-year-old. While it was a slower pace than the Atos affiliate was used to, it allowed him to refine his approach as their world title tilt proceeded into the latter stages.
Both men had moments of excellence throughout the 10-minute matchup, but Ruotolo's relentless pressure and constant pursuit of a finish led to him winning 26 pounds of welterweight submission grappling gold via unanimous decision.
Check out the highlights below:
Ruotolo's next assignment was to defend the throne against Australian standout Izaak Michell in April 2024. Unlike the Abdulkadirov bout, the newly crowned king cinched in a hybrid submission maneuver that he and his twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, called the 'Ruotolo-tine' to retain the gold.
Fans last saw the 22-year-old in a catchweight (186 pounds) submission grappling showdown against South African blue-chipper Jozef Chen last July, winning the bout via unanimous decision.
Tye Ruotolo set to defend the crown at ONE Fight Night 31
After spending months recovering from a knee injury he sustained while competing in the CJI -80kg division last August, Tye Ruotolo will return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 in defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.
Attempting to unseat him will be Canadian rival Dante Leon, who holds a career head-to-head record of 1-1 with Ruotolo.
ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.