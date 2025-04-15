FREE FULL FIGHT: Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo outclasses fellow phenom Jozef Chen in Bangkok

Nearly a year go, Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Tye Ruotolo proved that he's willing to face any challenge, even if it means stepping up to battle a significantly larger opponent. The reignining ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion figured in this tough predicament when he squared off with Jozef Chen in a non-title, 186-pound catchweight contest at ONE Fight Night 23, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in July 2024.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

The match opened with a tense battle for positional dominance on the feet as both men vied for control. However, it was Ruotolo who eventually broke the deadlock, executing a textbook double-leg takedown to bring matters to the ground.

Once on the mat, Ruotolo wasted no time in chasing guard passes with relentless pressure. As a response, Chen demonstrated his formidability as an opponent, exhibiting solid defense while fending off the American with sharp, well-timed counters.

But in classic Ruotolo fashion, he ramped up the intensity in the final moments, maintaining his trademark aggression and positional control. That sustained activity earned him a unanimous decision victory.

Tye Ruotolo stakes world title against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo will get to strut his wares in his original weight class when he defends his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title next month.

The American phenom is set to put his divisional crown on the line against Canada's Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which will emanate live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada will get to watch this duel for free on Prime Video.

