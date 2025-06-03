FREE FULL FIGHT: Young phenoms Johan Estupinan, Johan Ghazali throw down in electrifying Bangkok banger

ONE Championship fans got a first-hand glimpse into the future of the flyweight Muay Thai division when blue-chip prospects Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan shared the circle at ONE 170 this past January. The young stars have flaunted their one-shot knockout power since they debuted in February 2023 and May 2024, respectively.

With a combined record of 10 wins with eight finishes, fans rightfully expected an epic firefight. That was exactly what they got as soon as the opening bell rang, with 'Jojo' showcasing what he had learned during his time with the famed Superbon Training Camp and the JC Fernandez and Team CSK representative eager to extend his unbeaten streak to five.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Ghazali and 'Panda Kick' more than lived up to the fans' expectations as they both let loose their vast striking abilities, but only one could emerge victorious.

When the dust settled, judges awarded Estupinan the unanimous decision win owing to his highly dynamic fighting style that dropped the Malaysian-American late in the second round, which gave him a huge boost on the scorecards.

In response to the fans' clamor to see them back in action, ONE Championship booked the Johans on the same card, but not against each other.

Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan set to compete at ONE Fight Night 32

Happening on Friday, June 6, inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan will face seasoned foes in their respective flyweight Muay Thai bouts at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.

The 18-year-old will square off against hardy Colombian-American veteran Diego Paez, while Estupinan takes on the highly technical Japanese standout Taiki Naito.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

