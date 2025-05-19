FREE FULL FIGHT: Young star Johan Ghazali overcomes adversity in clutch KO finish of hard-hitting Mexican foe in Denver

Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali is among the fan favorites in ONE Championship's stacked flyweight Muay Thai division. At ONE 168: Denver last September, he delivered one of 2024's best knockouts. Pursuing a return to form after Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat snapped his five-fight winning streak in June, 'Jojo' had all the motivation he needed going up against the durable Josue Cruz inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Ghazali displayed a more relaxed style to open the fight, showing how much he had learned from the battle with 'No.1'. Allowing 'Tuzo' to come to him instead of plodding forward led to Ghazali landing the knockout blow right as the bell rang to close out the first round.

Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Unfortunately, the 18-year-old could not reforge his winning streak after losing to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan this past January at ONE 170 via unanimous decision.

Despite the setback, Ghazali is raring to step back inside the circle. He will face Colombian-American Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali cares little about losing, open to bouts with Estupinan twins

Johan Ghazali has always carried himself like a grizzled veteran, which is why he takes his losses in stride. But if given the chance, he would rematch Johan Estupinan and even his twin, Jordan Estupinan.

He recently said as much in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I'll rematch Estupinan any day of the week. I'll fight his brother, I don't care. As of now, I don't really give a s*** about losing. I'm just coming to fight."

Watch the entire interview below:

