Asia's premier mixed martial arts promotion, ONE Championship has revealed the full lineup for its upcoming ONE: Reign of Dynasties event, scheduled to take place on October 9. centerstage

The enthralling fight card is headlined by a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title clash between reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand and top contender Josh “Timebomb” Tonna of Australia.

The co-main event features a clash between two of the promotion’s best flyweight contenders as three-time European Grappling Champion Aleksi “The Giant” Toivonen of Finland takes on former ONE World Title challenger and fifth-ranked flyweight contender Reece “Lightning” McLaren of Australia. However, ONE Championship is yet to confirm the venue and location for this event.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties features a host of other intriguing matchups like the return of lightweight veteran Amir Khan, who holds the record for having the most knockouts in ONE Championship history. Khan is set to take on Indian rising prospect Rahul “The Kerala Krusher” Raju.

The card also features a highly combustible strawweight clash between former inaugural ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and “Wolf Of The Grasslands” Hexigetu.

The opening bout of the card features another highly touted Indian talent Roshan “The Indian Notorious” Mainam who will look to build upon his recent win and add another win under his belt when he goes up against ONE Hefei Flyweight Tournament Champion Liu Peng Shuai.

The full card for ONE: Reign of Dynasties card is given below:

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Josh Tonna (ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title)

Aleksi Toivonen vs. Reece McLaren (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Amir Khan vs. Rahul Raju (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Murugan Silvarajoo (mixed martial arts – catch weight of 63.5 kilograms)

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Hexigetu (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Roshan Mainam vs. Liu Peng Shuai (mixed martial arts – flyweight)