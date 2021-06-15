Funniest tweets on Bryce Hall's hairline following his KO loss to Austin McBroom 

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently took on Austin McBroom in an exhibition boxing match on June 12th. Despite suffering a devastating TKO loss at the hands of McBroom, Hall remained in the spotlight for something completely unrelated to his fighting skills.

Twitter erupted as fans got a closer look at Bryce Hall's receding hairline during the much-awaited fight between him and McBroom. The fact that Hall was brutally beaten and then dropped and TKO'ed didn't help either as he became the subject of several hilarious memes. Most of these memes, however, focused on Bryce Hall's receding hairline.

Normally, Bryce Hall's receding hairline isn't visible because his hair is carefully styled and kept in place during public appearances. He also uses a combover, combing his hair downwards and keeping it longer from the front to cover his forehead.

After his hair was pushed back from being punched in the face during the fight, fans understood why Bryce Hall usually combs his hair downwards: To hide a receding hairline.

While some users compared Bryce Hall's hairline to that of Pennywise the Clown from IT, others compared it to that of middle-aged men. Needless to say, these memes certainly won't help Hall recover from the trauma of losing the biggest fight of his life.

Check out the best memes on Twitter about Bryce Hall's receding hairline below:

Bryce hall got his so hard he lost his hairline. This mf looks like penny wise 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/v0UMQwl21a — manny💫 (@qmanny_) June 14, 2021

Bryce hall got the holding hairline una pic.twitter.com/EwUC6yjq7g — Watermelon🥤 (@ftbIeray) June 13, 2021

Austin McBroom hit Bryce Hall so hard he lost his hairline #brycefall pic.twitter.com/gaZXW105xO — Cole Daniels (@coledaniels055) June 13, 2021

Austin rocked Bryce Hall so hard his hairline pulled a Vegeta #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/l0KonV22rV — Kai Sempai (@Sensei_le_Kai) June 13, 2021

Might wanna dedicate some of that money to a new hairline first💀💀 pic.twitter.com/LJ7mW6fIVe — Avaitxr (@CanadixnAviatxr) June 13, 2021

@BryceHall This you? Ya got your hairline smacked back a couple inches my guy😂 let’s hope this million follower bet loss doesn’t lose you the ONLY reason you became famous. (Addison Rae) May god be with your crumbling career🙄 pic.twitter.com/HdGWY2ydJL — Cam The Gr8 (@cameron_the_gr8) June 13, 2021

The most fascinating thing I’ve learned today is that there’s a 45yr old hairline under Bryce Hall ’s combover 😭 He catfishing on Tiktok chile… pic.twitter.com/PRLfG5pRDO — 𖨆 Pro-Black Luxury (@GgV0gue) June 13, 2021

Bryce Hall probably owes Austin McBroom a million dollars

Bryce Hall might also have to pay a million dollars to Austin McBroom owing to a wager between the pair heading into the fight. The loser would owe the winner a million dollars if he got knocked out in the fight. While Bryce Hall didn't get completely knocked out, the fight did end in a technical knockout in the third round.

The fact that the fight ended in a TKO instead of a KO might save Hall from having to pay McBroom a million dollars, but his stock has definitely taken a hit following the loss.

