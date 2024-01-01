"Fury is coming"- Tyson Fury's early arrival in Saudi Arabia amplifies fan excitement ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Fans have reacted to Tyson Fury's early arrival in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' will take on Usyk on February 17 in Saudi Arabia. The highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight championship matchup was scheduled to go down last month in December; however, Fury was deemed unable to compete after his bout against Francis Ngannou in October.

The bout holds a lot of significance as the winner of Fury vs. Usyk will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis. Lewis accomplished that feat well over two decades ago. While there have been some great heavyweight champions since then, none have been able to win all the belts.

In order to leave no stone unturned to prepare for his fight against Usyk, Fury arrived in Saudi Arabia 48 days ahead of the scheduled fight. The news was reported by a boxing news outlet, Boxing Kingdom on X which stated:

"Tyson Fury has arrived in Saudi Arabia 48 days before his undisputed bout against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury means business and his biggest performances have always followed a disappointing performance. Fury has spent big on elite sparring. He knows the task in front of him."

Reacting to the news, fans have flooded the comment section of the post while expressing their support for Fury. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Anthony Joshua believes Francis Ngannou defeated Tyson Fury

The result of Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury caused a lot of controversy. On the night, 'The Gypsy King' managed to edge a split decision despite being knocked down. While speaking about it during an interview with TNT Sports, Anthony Joshua gave his thoughts on the result.

While suggesting that the former UFC heavyweight champion won the bout according to him, Joshua said:

“I think Ngannou won … Bodybuilders up, dossers down. He just looked like a flat slob that can't fight. He said bodybuilders can't fight, but he got smacked up by one… Good luck to him, but he's gotta stop running his mouth because it does come back and bite you.”

See his comments in the video below (16:50):