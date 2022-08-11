Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros: Height, reach, weight and UFC record comparison

Both Charlie Ontiveros and Gabriel Benitez desperately need to win this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz. The two lightweights are currently on losing streaks, with both competitors falling to defeat in their last two bouts in the organization.

Ontiveros has a substantial height and reach advantage over his Mexican opponent, with 'The American Bad Boy' standing at 188cm tall and having a reach of 193cm long. 'Moggly' is much smaller, standing at just 173cm, and has a reach of only 180cm.

Benitez is stepping up in weight for this bout, last weighing-in at 148lbs, but competing at a maximum of 156lbs this weekend. His opponent, Ontiveros, last weighed-in at 155.5lbs, once again having a natural advantage over his opponent.

However, when it comes to UFC experience, the advantage finally swings in Benitez's favor. The Mexican has fought 12 times in the organization, winning six bouts and losing six. When compared to Ontiveros' UFC record, 'Moggly' looks far superior. 'The American Bad Boy' hasn't won in the organization and has only fought twice in the UFC.

The 31-year-old lost to Kevin Holland on his organizational debut and was given an lower-level opponent in Steve Garcia to face for his second outing. However, Garcia managed to finish Ontiveros in the second round via ground-and-pound.

Who was the first fighter to beat Charlie Ontiveros and what is his overall professional MMA record?

As mentioned, Charlie Ontiveros is currently winless since joining the UFC in 2020. However, the American didn't lose in professional MMA until facing Todd Moore in his fourth pro fight.

Moore won via finish in round two at Legacy FC 18 back in 2013, which was the first major setback in Ontiveros' MMA career. 'The American Bad Boy' has since struggled to win back-to-back fights and has a professional record of 11 wins and 8 losses.

The 31-year-old's best run of form came between 2016 and 2019, winning five out of his seven professional MMA bouts in Fury FC. Before joining the UFC, Charlie Ontiveros won back-to-back fights against Derrick Ageday and Washington Luiz.

Since debuting in the UFC, Ontiveros has been struggling but has a chance to get back to winning ways against Gabriel Benítez this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard