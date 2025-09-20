  • home icon
  Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki: Live round-by-round updates

Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:56 GMT
gabriela
Gabriela Fundora (left) vs. Alexas Kubicki (right) takes place on Sep. 20 [Image Courtesy: @goldenboy via Facebook]

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki round-by-round updates are here. They come with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's flyweight title fight set to co-headline the Golden Boy Promotions card on Sep. 20. Scheduled for 10, two-minute, rounds, the matchup is of great importance.

For Fundora, it marks her second defense of her undisputed women's flyweight title. However, it isn't just championship gold up for grabs, as Fundora's 16-0 (1) record is also on the line. Though with 8 stoppages, including back-to-back TKOs in her last two fights, she believes wholeheartedly in the continuation of her reign.

Kubicki, though, will be undeterred by the challenge of facing one of the Fundora siblings. At 13-1, with just two stoppages, she challenges for a top-flight world title for the first time in her career and won't want to squander the opportunity. Unfortunately for her, her chances have been largely dismissed.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Fundora as a jaw-dropping -2000 favorite, while Kubicki is a +900 underdog. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Fundora vs. Kubicki fight is expected to start at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming undisputed women's flyweight title fight.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
