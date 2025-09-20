Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki: Live round-by-round updates

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki round-by-round updates are here. They come with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's flyweight title fight set to co-headline the Golden Boy Promotions card on Sep. 20. Scheduled for 10, two-minute, rounds, the matchup is of great importance.For Fundora, it marks her second defense of her undisputed women's flyweight title. However, it isn't just championship gold up for grabs, as Fundora's 16-0 (1) record is also on the line. Though with 8 stoppages, including back-to-back TKOs in her last two fights, she believes wholeheartedly in the continuation of her reign.Kubicki, though, will be undeterred by the challenge of facing one of the Fundora siblings. At 13-1, with just two stoppages, she challenges for a top-flight world title for the first time in her career and won't want to squander the opportunity. Unfortunately for her, her chances have been largely dismissed.DraftKings Sportsbook has Fundora as a jaw-dropping -2000 favorite, while Kubicki is a +900 underdog. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Fundora vs. Kubicki fight is expected to start at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming undisputed women's flyweight title fight.Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas KubickiRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: