Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Full results

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badilo is in the books. The boxing event took place at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, on April 19 and featured 10 fights across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full results.

Ad

Main event: Women's flyweight - Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo

In the main event, undisputed women's flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora attempted the first defence of her titles against Marilyn Badillo. In her last fight, Fundora stopped former WBA, WBC, and WBO champion Gabriela Alaniz in the seventh round to unify the titles.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, Badillo was coming off a unanimous decision win over Graciela Cortes Aguillar. The fight against Fundora marked her first competitive appearance outside Mexico.

Ad

Trending

Fundora used her height and reach in the fight to discourage Badillo's advances. The Mexican absorbed several clean strikes through the initial rounds, but the damage did not seem to have a visible impact on her performance.

Fundora was the more active fighter and landed her strikes with greater accuracy. Badillo, however, landed a few good shots but struggled with her opponent's reach.

Fundora continued to dominate in the later rounds, stunning Badillo with stinging straight lefts and body shots several times in Round 6. She continued to increase the volume in Round 7, consistently launching high-volume attacks.

Ad

Badillo, trapped against the ropes, collapsed to the canvas with the cumulative impact of Fundora's punches and could not answer the 10-count. The referee waved off the fight, declaring Fundora the winner by knockout. The win marked the first defence of Fundora's undisputed women's flyweight titles.

Official result: Gabriela Fundora def. Marilyn Badillo by T/KO (R7, 1:44)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Co-main event: Super welterweight - Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia

In the co-main event, undefeated super welterweight contender Charles Conwell faced Jorge Garcia. While Conwell had largely competed against relatively lesser-known opponents so far in his career, a potential win over Garcia was expected to set him up for a title shot in the future.

Meanwhile, Garcia was on a seven-fight win streak heading into the fight, with his latest win coming against Kudratillo Abdukakharov in December 2024.

Ad

In the fight, Conwell took the pressure-heavy approach, trying to enter the close range to inflict damage. Meanwhile, Garcia relied on his footwork and used his jab and body shots to keep Conwell away.

The bout saw both men work around each other's strategy and have success. Conwell did his best work when he got on the inside. Meanwhile, Garcia landed the most meaningful strikes from the outside and also while intercepting Garcia's entries.

Ad

Two of the three judges scored the contest in Garcia's favor, declaring him the winner by split decision.

Official result - Jorge Garcia Perez def. Charles Conwell by split decision (115-113, 113-115, 115-113)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Main card results

Cruiserweight - Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Felix Valera

Kalkreuth, the taller fighter, tried to fight behind the jab, preventing Valera from entering the comfortable range. As the rounds progressed, Valera had success getting on the inside and tagging Kalkreuth with powerful shots.

Kalkreuth answered by intercepting Valera's entries with uppercuts and hooks, while having significant success with body shots in the close range. While both men had big moments, all three judges scored the contest in Kalkreuth's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Ad

Official result - Tristan Kalkreuth def. Felix Valera by unanimous decision (99-91 X 2, 97-93)

Super lightweight - Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Jino Rodrigo

Super lightweight contenders Ruslan Abdullaev and Jino Rodrigo went up against each other on the main card.

Abdullaev took control of the fight from the opening bell, never allowing Rodrigo to find consistent success.

A left hook from Abdullaev during a fiery exchange in Round 4 dropped Rodrigo. While he answered the 10-count and continued to fight, he did not offer a lot in terms of offence.

Ad

Abdullaev continued to dominate with his striking in the subsequent rounds, while it appeared Rodrigo remained committed to defending himself to avoid the most damaging shots coming in his direction.

The Uzbek fighter increased his activity level in the final round, presumably to try to get a knockout. However, Rodrigio, despite his failure to counter, made it to the final bell.

All three judges scored the contest in Abdullaev's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Ad

Official result - Ruslan Abdullaev def. Jino Rodrigo by unanimous decision (80-71 X 3)

Welterweight - Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Jimenez

In the main card opening bout, Joel Iriarte did quick work of Marcos Jiminez, winning by a first-round knockout. Iriarte successfully backed Jiminez against the ropes, overwhelming him with speed and volume. A left hook from Iriarte connected with the top of Jiminez's head, and he went to the canvas.

While he answered the 10-count, Jiminez appeared to be struggling to balance himself, and the referee waved off the fight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result - Joel Iriarte def. Marcos Jimenez by T/KO (R1, )

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Preliminary card results

Super bantamweight - Jorge Chavez vs. Brandon Douglas

In the preliminary card headlining bout, Jorge Chavez produced a dominant unanimous decision victory against Brandon Douglas to improve his professional boxing record to a perfect 14-0.

Official result - Jorge Chavez def. Brandon Douglas by unanimous decision (80-71 X 3)

Ad

Heavyweight - Joshua Edwards vs. Larry Gonzalez

Former Olympic boxer and 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist Joshua Edwards made his successful boxing debut with a second-round knockout of Larry Gonzalez in the heavyweight bout that took place on the preliminary card.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result - Joshua Edwards def. Larry Gonzalez by T/KO (R2, 1:51)

Super welterweight - Samuel Castellanos vs. Marc Misiura

Samuel Castellanos outclassed Marc Misiura in the first round of their fight, punishing him with several hard shots. Misiura's corner decided to stop the fight after Round 1, and Castellanos was declared the winner by TKO due to corner stoppage.

Official result - Samuel Castellanos def. Marc Misiura by T/KO (R1, 3:00) (Corner Stoppage)

Ad

Cruiserweight - Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Anthony Hollaway

38-year-old Oleksandr Gvozdyk faced Anthony Hollaway in an attempt to go for another successful title run. To the surprise of many, the veteran fighter defeated Hollaway by a third-round knockout.

A right straight from Gvozdyk knocked Hollaway down in Round 3. The American got back to his feet and appeared to have recovered. However, another straight right from Gvozdyk sent him to the canvas, prompting the referee to stop the action.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result - Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Anthony Hollaway by T/KO (R3, 1:37)

Lightweight - Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jesus Ramon Perez

In the first fight of the night, lightweight prospect Dalis Kaleiopu defeated Jesus Ramon Perez by first-round knockout. A straight hand from Kaleiopu sent Perez crashing down, and he failed to get back to his feet after the 10-count. The win extended Kaleiopu's professional boxing record to a perfect 7-0 (5 KO).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result - Dalis Kaleiopu def. Jesus Ramon Perez by T/KO (R1, 2:23)

Check out the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo full results below:

Main card

Main event: Women's flyweight - Gabriela Fundora def. Marilyn Badillo by T/KO (R7, 1:44) (Undisputed title fight)

Co-main event: Super welterweight - Jorge Garcia Perez def. Charles Conwell by split decision (115-113, 113-115, 115-113)

Cruiserweight - Tristan Kalkreuth def. Felix Valera by unanimous decision (99-91 X 2, 97-93)

Ad

Super lightweight - Ruslan Abdullaev def. Jino Rodrigo by unanimous decision (80-71 X 3)

Welterweight - Joel Iriarte def. Marcos Jimenez by T/KO (R1, 1:44)

Preliminary card

Super bantamweight - Jorge Chavez def. Brandon Douglas by unanimous decision (80-71 X 3)

Heavyweight - Joshua Edwards def. Larry Gonzalez by T/KO (R2, 1:51)

Super welterweight - Samuel Castellanos def. Marc Misiura by T/KO (R1, 3:00) (Corner Stoppage)

Cruiserweight - Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Anthony Hollaway by T/KO (R3, 1:37)

Lightweight - Dalis Kaleiopu def. Jesus Ramon Perez by T/KO (R1, 2:23)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.