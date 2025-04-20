Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo just wrapped up. The boxing match headlined the event that took place on April 19 at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

In the fight, Fundora put her undisputed women's flyweight championship titles on the line against Mexico's Badillo. While Fundora has been accustomed to high-profile bouts, it marked the biggest competitive challenge for Badillo, who had not competed outside Mexico in her professional boxing career thus far.

Fundora used her height and reach to inflict damage from the outside and prevented her opponent's entries with jabs and elusive footwork. She took a more patient approach in the initial rounds but did not allow Badillo to launch consistent attacks.

To her credit, the challenger tried to capitalize on the openings whenever they presented and landed a few good shots of her own. However, Fundora never allowed her to get going and increased the activity level as the rounds progressed.

Badillo appeared to be handling the shots well until the mid-way point of the fight. However, Fundora increased the activity level and overwhelmed the Mexican with high volume. The cumulative damage became apparent as Badillo struggled to maintain her composure and was hit with a few big shots that stunned her in Round 6.

While she made it to the end of the round, Fundora continued the onslaught in Round 7. Badillo collapsed to her knees by the cumulative damage as Fundora had her trapped against the ropes. The Mexican boxer could not answer the 10 count, and the referee waved off the fight, declaring Fundora the winner by knockout.

The win marked Fundora's first successful defense of her undisputed title and improved her professional boxing record to 16-0-1NC.

Official result: Gabriela Fundora def. Marilyn Badillo by knockout (R7, 1:44)

Check out Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo full video highlights below:

Gabriela Fundora makes her way to the ring:

The champion ready to throw down:

Gabriela Fundora knocks Marilyn Badillo out in Round 7:

Another angle of Fundora's knockout of Badillo:

