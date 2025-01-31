Gad Saad reveals how Alvin Kamara trains, compares him to Barry Sanders on Joe Rogan’s podcast: "That's different from all the other players"

Renowned professor Gad Saad was a recent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience, where the 60-year-old Canadian spoke highly of Alvin Kamara, the running back of the New Orleans Saints.

After Saad opened up about the change in his workouts, from when he played soccer as a youngster to now, Rogan pointed at the different workout information available free online.

At this point, Saad enquired whether Rogan knew Alvin Kamara and his training regimen, which the UFC commentator didn't. Despite some recent struggles, the Canadian professor stated that Kamara is one of the best feature backs, and he loved the way the 29-year-old moved.

Saad compared the running back to Barry Sanders, the legendary 1997 NFL MVP who played 10 years for the Detroit Lions.

"I've always loved the way he moves. He moves very very elegantly like almost like a. so he's both power, but also, if you remember how Barry Sanders was in the late 90s. Do you remember who that was? He was a Detroit Lions running back and so I thought this guy runs unique in a unique way that's different from all the other players," Saad said.

Kamara's training methods impressed Saad, who urged Joe Rogan to look into it. He also explained what the workouts were before podcast producer Jamie Vernon found it on YouTube.

"A lot of stuff where you know they throw a ball, and he and he he's standing on a bounce, balancing ball. What is that called? the platform and he's trying to catch balls that he that they're throwing, I mean I would have a hard time just staying on that damn thing," Saad said.

Joe Rogan introduces Gad Saad to Arman Tsarukyan's incredible workouts

Arman Tsarukyan's plan to become the contender to take Islam Makhachev's UFC lightweight title didn't work out as the Armenian pulled out of UFC 311 main event due to injury.

Nonetheless, Tsarukyan holds admiration, especially from Joe Rogan as the UFC commentator spoke highly of his flexibility workouts on his podcast episode with Gad Saad. Rogan said:

"There's this guy Arman Tsarukyan, who was supposed to be fighting, Islam Makhacheev for the world lightweight UFC title, but he hurt his back. Literally like the day before the weigh-ins. It's probably because of the weight cut they cut."

"He cuts a lot of weight he's very muscular, but one of the things that this guy does that's really extraordinary, they put out his workout, he does these incredible mobility exercises. Like he's insanely flexible. He's like jacked, like super muscular, but like ridiculously mobile and pliable," he added. [1:22:40 onwards in the aforementioned video]

Rogan finds it amusing that someone as strong as Tsarukyan is also extremely flexible. The shining moment of Tsarukyan's flexibility was when he threw an axe kick at Charles Oliveira at their UFC 300 fight.

