Gael Cabrera vs. Judy Flores: Live round-by-round updates

The Gael Cabrera vs. Judy Flores round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super bantamweight bout. Set for 8, three-minute, rounds, it is a prominent fight on the Golden Boy Promotions card on Sep. 20.Cabrera, a young Mexican prospect, enters the ring at 9-0, with six stoppages to his name. By contrast, Flores is older and more seasoned at 14-4, with eight knockouts/TKOs. The matchup, though, is regarded by many as a showcase for Cabrera for various reasons.First, Cabrera, who is young and powerful, will face an opponent who is coming off the very first knockout loss of his career. The assumption is that Flores' chin will crumble under Cabrera's heavy hands. Also, Flores is no championship-level fighter and isn't expected to present a significant jump in skill for Cabrera.This is all reflected by the betting odds, with DraftKings Sportsbook having Cabrera as a sizable -1600 favorite, while Flores is a +800 underdog. The card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Cabrera vs. Flores is expected to start at around 9:20 PM E.T. / 6:20 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super bantamweight fight.Gael Cabrera vs. Judy FloresRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8: