  • Gael Cabrera vs. Judy Flores: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:56 GMT
gael
Gael Cabrera (pictured) vs. Judy Flores (not pictured) takes place on Sep. 20 [Image Courtesy: @GoldenBoyBoxing via X/Twitter]

The Gael Cabrera vs. Judy Flores round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super bantamweight bout. Set for 8, three-minute, rounds, it is a prominent fight on the Golden Boy Promotions card on Sep. 20.

Cabrera, a young Mexican prospect, enters the ring at 9-0, with six stoppages to his name. By contrast, Flores is older and more seasoned at 14-4, with eight knockouts/TKOs. The matchup, though, is regarded by many as a showcase for Cabrera for various reasons.

First, Cabrera, who is young and powerful, will face an opponent who is coming off the very first knockout loss of his career. The assumption is that Flores' chin will crumble under Cabrera's heavy hands. Also, Flores is no championship-level fighter and isn't expected to present a significant jump in skill for Cabrera.

This is all reflected by the betting odds, with DraftKings Sportsbook having Cabrera as a sizable -1600 favorite, while Flores is a +800 underdog. The card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Cabrera vs. Flores is expected to start at around 9:20 PM E.T. / 6:20 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super bantamweight fight.

Gael Cabrera vs. Judy Flores

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
