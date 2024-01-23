ONE lightweight MMA contender Sage Northcutt understands why mixed martial arts is considered the most unpredictable sport in the world. After all, a single mishap can determine the fine line between winning and losing. Plus, there are so many variables that come into play once the bell rings.

Those threats are amplified even more when your opponent is a legend of the sport who’s practically seen and done it all against the highest level of competition.

‘Super’ Sage is gearing up for his most high-profile adversary by far, as he takes on Shinya Aoki at ONE 165. This pivotal showdown at 170 pounds takes place in the Japanese icon’s home base in Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.

In an appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, Sage Northcutt said he’s ready for every trick that the veteran Aoki has on his sleeve.

“I’m absolutely being ready for every situation that Shinya Aoki puts me in. I mean most fighters will have game plans going into their fight and a lot of times the game plans don't always go as planned. So you gotta be ready for whatever's thrown to you out there.”

Moreover, the American fan-favorite is confident about his well-rounded skills to overcome ‘Tobikan Judan’ wherever this fight goes. Northcutt added:

“Be ready for any situation because it is mixed martial arts, it's not just a grappling match. There are strikes, it's not just a striking match, there's grappling too, so yeah, definitely making sure I'm sharp and training everything.”

Here’s Sage Northcutt's full interview:

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Sage Northcutt wants to kickstart title aspirations by beating a former world champion

Shinya Aoki needs no introduction to the MMA and grappling circuit. The 40-year-old’s impressive body of work speaks for itself, particularly his 30 career submission victories.

“The Grand Master of Flying Submissions” also captured the ONE lightweight MMA world title on two separate occasions and has been in there with the who’s who of the division.

Sage Northcutt, meanwhile, has nothing but respect for what Aoki has achieved and understands the massive opportunity at hand.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male affiliate told ONE:

“For me, it’s going to be great because he’s the former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion. A lot of people know him as a legend in the sport. He’s had almost 60 pro [MMA] fights, he’s one of the longest-reigning champions in ONE Championship. This is definitely the biggest fight of my career. “