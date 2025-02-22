"Game recognizes game" - Tye and Kade Ruotolo bond with Ayaka Miura after her sensational kneebar finish of Ritu Phogat

The bond between top atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura and ONE submission grappling world champions Tye and Kade Ruotolo was rekindled during the recently concluded ONE 171: Qatar card last Thursday evening at Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE Championship recently posted a video of the locker room encounter between Miura and the famous twin brother following the former's victory over Ritu Phogat, and they wrote its caption:

"Game recognizes game 🤝 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu @ayaka_zombie #Ooredoo @ooredooqatar"

'Zombie' was warmly welcomed by the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion with congratulatory greetings following her first-round submission triumph over 'The Indian Tigress.'

Shortly after, they sealed their great relationship with a photo op of their teams together in one frame.

Miura wasn't the only one victorious during the event, as Kade scored a first-round knockout win over Nicolas Vigna in their catchweight MMA fight via a slick arm-triangle choke to pick up his third straight MMA victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Kade Ruotolo satisfied with his victory against Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171: Qatar

Although the 22-year-old martial arts phenom secured the win against the ONE Championship debutant, Ruotolo thought that he should have finished the match much faster since the match quickly transitioned on the ground, which is his expertise.

However, the American submission specialist is quite fairly satisfied with this victory, which improved his promotional record to 9-0 - six wins in submission grappling and three wins in MMA.

The Atos representative explained:

"Once I got to the ground, I thought I was going to be a little bit quicker, but it took a little bit more time to find the sub than I thought. But I tried to get a little ground and pound at the same time. So I'm happy. I'm happy."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

