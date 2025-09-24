  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Game of Thrones' star calls out Jake Paul for fighting "small people" ahead of his Gervonta Davis clash

Game of Thrones' star calls out Jake Paul for fighting "small people" ahead of his Gervonta Davis clash

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 24, 2025 08:05 GMT
Jake Paul (left) called out by Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jake Paul (left) called out by Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jake Paul was recently called out by legendary strongman competitor and iconic Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson for fighting Gervonta Davis. Bjornsson shared a doctored image of Paul's face-off with Davis and urged the former Disney star to fight men of his size.

Ad

Paul is set to face Davis in an exhibition boxing match in November at the Kaseya Center in Miami. While Davis holds the WBA lightweight title and competes at 135 pounds, Paul weighed in at 200 pounds for his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Given the significant size and weight difference between the two, it's no surprise that many have questioned the integrity of this fight.

In a recent X post, Bjornsson shared an edited picture of Paul staring down Davis and slammed him for not fighting bigger opponents. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Jake Paul fighting small people. He should try to fight someone like me... Let’s see how that goes!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Chael Sonnen shares a surprising take on Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight

Matt Brown believes Gervonta Davis has a chance against Jake Paul in a boxing match. The UFC icon recently shared his take on the Davis-Paul fight and claimed that Davis could beat Paul if he took their clash seriously.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), outlined Davis' advantages over Paul in the squared circle and said:

Ad
"I tell you what we’re going to learn, if 'Tank' Davis takes it serious, 'Tank' Davis is going to beat his a*s. I just don’t know if 'Tank’s' going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest... I don’t know where he’s at mentally."
Ad

He continued:

"But if he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily. I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f*cking pounds on him but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications