Game of Thrones' star calls out Jake Paul for fighting "small people" ahead of his Gervonta Davis clash

Jake Paul was recently called out by legendary strongman competitor and iconic Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson for fighting Gervonta Davis. Bjornsson shared a doctored image of Paul's face-off with Davis and urged the former Disney star to fight men of his size.Paul is set to face Davis in an exhibition boxing match in November at the Kaseya Center in Miami. While Davis holds the WBA lightweight title and competes at 135 pounds, Paul weighed in at 200 pounds for his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Given the significant size and weight difference between the two, it's no surprise that many have questioned the integrity of this fight.In a recent X post, Bjornsson shared an edited picture of Paul staring down Davis and slammed him for not fighting bigger opponents. He wrote:&quot;Jake Paul fighting small people. He should try to fight someone like me... Let’s see how that goes!&quot;Chael Sonnen shares a surprising take on Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fightMatt Brown believes Gervonta Davis has a chance against Jake Paul in a boxing match. The UFC icon recently shared his take on the Davis-Paul fight and claimed that Davis could beat Paul if he took their clash seriously.In a recent interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), outlined Davis' advantages over Paul in the squared circle and said:&quot;I tell you what we’re going to learn, if 'Tank' Davis takes it serious, 'Tank' Davis is going to beat his a*s. I just don’t know if 'Tank’s' going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest... I don’t know where he’s at mentally.&quot;He continued:&quot;But if he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily. I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f*cking pounds on him but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight.&quot;