Gamebred FC 6 results: Who won the inaugural Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight championship fight between Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher?

Former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal's bare-knuckle MMA promotion Gamebred FC's latest event was headlined by two heavyweights.

Former UFC heavyweight Roy Nelson took on another former UFC fighter in Alan Belcher, at Gamebred FC 6 on November 10, 2023, for the inaugural heavyweight championship.

It was a tight contest between the two accomplished heavyweights as Belcher employed a flurry of leg kicks while Nelson attempted to land his big right hand. Nelson also took the fight to the canvas with a takedown against Belcher, who has two Submission of the Night bonuses to his name in the UFC.

Both fighters are black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and failed to overcome the other on the ground. The three-round fight ended in a stalemate and went to the judges' scorecards. The judges' scorecards revealed a split decision win for Alan Belcher over Roy Nelson. (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

The loss marks Roy Nelson's second professional bare-knuckle fight and only loss after his win against Dillon Clecker at Gamebred FC 4.

Meanwhile, Alan Belcher extended his unbeaten record in bare-knuckle boxing with his fifth straight win. He had previously won the BareKnuckle Fighting Championship's heavyweight title and has now won his second belt in the sport.

Jorge Masvidal speaks about Gamebred FC - "This is my passion"

Jorge Masvidal launched his bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship, in April 2021 while he was still on the UFC's roster.

The promotion held its first event on June 18, 2021and has now hosted five other events with a number of top athletes and mixed martial artists featuring on its cards.

In an interview, Masvidal outlined his goals for the promotion and the heights that he wants to see it reach, including doing right by the fighters competing for him.

He spoke about Gamebred FC 6's headliners.

"These two guys embody fighting. This is going to be one of those fights that’s talked about for a long time. I want over a million views for this card. I want bigger sponsors. This is my passion. I want the best fighters possible. I want the best referees. I want the best lighting. I want to treat the fighters better than they’re treated anywhere else. That makes the product better. We’re putting something together that is different and special. If we do it right, we’re going to ride this f****r for a long time." [h/t si.com]