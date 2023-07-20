Garry Tonon breaks down beautiful leg-entry he used to submit Shamil Gasanov

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Garry Tonon was sure what he needed to do against Shamil Gasanov in their recent fight and delivered on it.

'The Lion Killer’ submitted ‘The Cobra’ by kneebar in the second round of their marquee featherweight mixed martial arts showdown at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

In coming up with the victory, Garry Tonon turned to his extensive grappling experience to counter the challenge put up by Shamil Gasanov, which was punctuated by the impressively executed kneebar finish at the halfway point of the second round.

The win earned the 31-year-old American fighter a $50,000 performance bonus.

At the post-fight interview session following his win, Garry Tonon broke down the finishing move that he employed to get the victory, describing it as something he had done before with a lot of success.

The New Jersey native said:

“I ended up on the ground, scramble back up, and he's behind me and it's funny, the move you guys saw is a move that I have done since I started doing mixed martial arts. You know, I'm doing play against the fence. In this case, it's the ropes and you know, I roll into people's legs and attack.”

Watch the interview below:

The win made it back-to-back victories for Garry Tonon, who is building up momentum anew to get another shot at the world title.

He first vied for the featherweight world title in March last year, but lost by knockout in the first round to then-world champion Thanh Le. Tonon is currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the featherweight division, which is now ruled by Tang Kai of China.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.