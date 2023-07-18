Garry Tonon explains why he didn’t let go of kneebar right away after Shamil Gasanov screamed

Second-ranked ONE featherweight contender Garry Tonon made it clear that he had no ill intentions towards Shamil Gasanov during their incredible back-and-forth war at ONE Fight Night 12 last weekend.

‘The Lion Killer’ became the first fighter to defeat the Dagestani wrestler in his MMA career, forcing him to yield in pain with a nasty kneebar finish in round two.

Post-match, Tonon addressed why kept yanking on the gnarly leg lock after hearing the Russian scream in agony.

The 31-year-old explained to Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post:

“I heard him scream, but I couldn't visibly see him tapping. So I didn't know how they were going to do that in MMA and ADCC if someone screams they have to say the word tap you in order for the match to stop, and apparently mixed martial arts I guess the referee will come in when he when he hears that. I was just informed.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joint locks, particularly those that target the knees, are notorious for their devastating effects in combat sports and could cause significant injuries.

As martial artists of the highest level, both Tonon and Gasanov understand the risks involved. The BJJ specialist obviously meant no harm, and MMA fighters are expected to go all in until the referee stops the bout.

It is also worth noting that ‘The Cobra’ even verbally told the referee he was “ok”, seconds before Tonon applied the breaking mechanics and full extension to his submission hold.

Meanwhile, the victory pushed Tonon’s MMA record to 8-1 and moved him one step closer to another crack at 26 pounds of gold in the stacked 155-pound division.

Relive Tonon’s potential Submission of the Year Award entry by rewatching ONE Fight Night 12. The entire card is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.