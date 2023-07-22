MMA
  • Garry Tonon looking to solve his own ‘three-piece puzzle’ in ONE Championship

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jul 22, 2023 16:38 GMT
Garry Tonon - Photo by ONE Championship
Garry Tonon [Photo by ONE Championship]

Former ONE featherweight world title challenger and current No.2-ranked featherweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, Garry Tonon, says he has big goals in his career at the moment.

Fresh off a spectacular submission victory over previously unbeaten Russian standout Shamil ‘The Cobra’ Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 a week ago, Tonon said he has his sights set on three things moving forward.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Garry Tonon talked about what could be next for him in the near future.

‘The Lion Killer’ said:

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I mentioned that you know, meeting Martin Nguyen and winning the title where you know, the two things that [I] need to do in the division, but for me personally, because I have a loss to Thanh, I obviously need to get that back as well. So, for me there's three pieces to this puzzle, no doubt.”

Watch the interview below:

Tonon has it all laid out. First, a showdown with former two-division ONE world champion and No.4-ranked featherweight MMA contender Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen. Then a rematch with former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le. Finally, a crack at the ONE featherweight world title currently held by China’s Tang Kai.

That’s a pretty daunting list, but the 31-year-old American grappling icon is confident he can get the job done.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Tonon's come-from-behind heel-hook victory over Gasanov and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 12 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

