Garry Tonon promises to be conservative with his $50K performance bonus: ”I buy little stupid things”

American fighter Garry Tonon looks to use the $50,000 performance bonus he earned in his recent fight to good use.

‘The Lion Killer’ got the incentive from ONE Championship after his scintillating performance at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist submitted Russian Shamil Gasanov in the second round by kneebar in their featherweight mixed martial arts clash held at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Garry Tonon dug deep into his extensive grappling experience to rise against the challenge presented by ‘The Cobra,’ which culminated in the impressively executed kneebar finish midway into the second round.

The win earned him the performance bonus, which he said would go a long way in helping him buy a house and some little things on the side.

He shared at the post-fight interview for ONE Fight Night 12:

“I'm pretty conservative with my money, [but] I buy like little stupid things sometimes. So I'm going to save my money. I'm eventually [going] to buy a house out in Austin most likely. So yeah, it'll probably be a significant, you know, amount of money towards the house. So that would be good.”

Check out the interview below:

It was the second straight victory for Garry Tonon, helping his cause to earn another world title shot.

He first vied for the featherweight world title in March last year. But he fell short with a knockout loss in the opening round at the hands of then-world champion Thanh Le.

Garry Tonon is currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the featherweight division, which is now ruled by Tang Kai of China.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.