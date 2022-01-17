“He's a serial killer that was like six foot nine” - Garry Tonon's fascination with Ed Kemper, serial killer documentaries

Garry Tonon has shown a killer instinct in the circle, and these days, it seems that he's also fascinated with a different kind of "killer" as well - American serial killer Ed Kemper, to be exact.

When asked in a recent interview with ONE Championship what his favorite movies and TV shows were to watch, ‘The Lion Killer’ stressed that he doesn’t like to be tied to certain genres because he doesn’t want to identify with anything in particular.

“I wanted there to be a question mark there for everybody,” Garry Tonon said. “I want you to have to meet me to have an understanding of who I am.”

However, Tonon did share that he's currently obsessed with Kemper:

“He's a serial killer that was like six foot nine. I can't really name the specific stuff that I've watched. I know Mind Hunter has a lot of mention of him on Netflix, which is an incredible series. And then he has some of his own little documentaries.”

'The Lion Killer' also brought up how much he was learning about the serial killer:

“I'm super obsessed with him right now. I'm listening to everything that is Ed Kemper, I'm going to be an expert soon.”

Apart from crime documentaries, the American shared that he enjoys watching movies as well, especially comedies featuring one particular American actor.

“I'm a huge Will Ferrell fan,” he says. “As far as comedic movies are concerned like the Other Guys, Stepbrothers, Talladega nights. Those movies are timeless to me as far as like comedy is concerned. I think he was the absolute best of my generation in terms of making comedic movies for sure.”

Tonon further shared his fascination with sci-fi franchises like The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings. The 30-year-old also revealed he was a huge Harry Potter fan as a kid.

“I'm trying to be a tough guy by not saying that I wouldn't want to watch it. I would totally sit down and watch all Harry Potter movies right now. If I had the time. I still think it's cool as fu**.”

Of course, any sci-fi fan will have an inclination in one of the biggest franchises in the genre, Star Wars.

"I'm into Star Wars too. I didn't even mention that. I forgot about that, but yeah, I'm not as keen on their newer stuff but all the stuff from my generation was pretty awesome."

Garry Tonon rocking a Star Wars-inspired top at a ONE Championship event in 2018. [Photo: ONE Championship]

Garry Tonon and Thanh Le to headline ONE: Lights Out

Garry Tonon is finally set to challenge Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title.

At ONE: Heavy Hitters, ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced some of the upcoming headliners for the promotion’s next events, which includes ONE: Lights Out on March 11.

Also Read Article Continues below

The match was originally part of the promotion's tenth anniversary show, ONE X, but is now slated to be the headline of the March 11 event.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim