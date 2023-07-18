Garry Tonon says he caused ‘pretty severe breaks’ with kneebar of Shamil Gasanov

Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Garry Tonon said he knew once he applied the kneebar over Shamil Gasanov in their recent fight he already secured the win.

‘The Lion Killer’ defeated ‘The Cobra’ by submission in the second round of their featured featherweight mixed martial arts clash at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native was clinical in securing the victory, banking on his extensive grappling experience to get the better of his opponent. In particular, Garry Tonon employed breaking mechanics which he shared had never failed in the past and even resulted in severe breaks.

He shared to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview:

“I had to go foot over foot, which is the most dominant form of that move. In terms of breaking mechanics. When I did I started to feel the knee crunch very similar to other times … Two or three other times I've done that in competition and gotten pretty severe breaks.”

Check out the interview below:

Garry Tonon had his struggles early at ONE Fight Night 12, taken down by Shamil Gasanov from where he got hit by solid grounded knees to the head. He, however, managed to fight his way out of the jam and stand up.

He picked the ante up in the second round with a series of push kicks. Then while clinching in the corner, Garry Tonon moved down for a leg lock and did not relent in putting pressure on it with his breaking mechanics on the knee.

Shamil Gasanov tried to escape but was unable to, eventually forced to tap out midway into the frame.

Watch the fight highlights below:

Garry Tonon has now won back-to-back matches, padding his push for another shot at the world title.

He first took a stab at the featherweight title in March last year. But he fell short with a knockout loss in the opening round at the hands of then-world champion Thanh Le.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.