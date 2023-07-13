Garry Tonon thinks Shamil Gasanov will suffer the same fate as Johnny Nunez: “I can make him quit”

Second-ranked ONE featherweight contender Garry Tonon is beyond confident heading into his BJJ vs. Dagestani wrestling showdown against the undefeated Shamil Gasanov.

The pair of ground savants will lock horns in the co-headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video this Friday.

Boasting a perfect 13-0 career record, ‘The Cobra’ is one of the hottest prospects in the promotion’s stacked 155-pound division.

However, Tonon doesn’t seem too impressed.

As far as the one-time featherweight world title challenger is concerned, he’ll just end up like his most recent opposition, Johnny Nunez, who was forced to tap or risk breaking an arm.

‘The Lion Killer’ told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I think similar to the Johnny Nunez fight, it just leads him to get submitted, because he wants to get a hold of me, right? And it's gonna give me more opportunities to get a hold of him in ways that I can make him quit.”

Following the lone loss of his MMA career so far against the division’s former king Thanh Le, a redemption-seeking Tonon returned to action at ONE Fight Night 6 last January against the decorated American wrestler.

After stifling Nunez’s takedown attempt, the 31-year-old used a beautiful kimura sweep to flip his compatriot. Once on top, he cranked the joint lock like no tomorrow for his fourth career submission victory.

Check out Tonon's nifty finish of Nunez:

Gasanov, meanwhile, loves to get up close and personal during his bouts, using that fearsome Dagestani-style pressure.

By the looks of it, Tonon is looking forward to it and can’t wait to grab a hold of one of Gasanov’s limbs.

Don’t miss this pivotal featherweight showdown as part of the action-packed 9-bout card.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live on US Primetime from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the entire spectacle free of charge.

