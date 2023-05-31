Garry Tonon vs. Shamil Gasanov slated for ONE Fight Night 12 

A featherweight clash with possible world title implications will go down at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

As confirmed by ONE Championship to MMA Fighting, second-ranked 155-pound contender Garry Tonon will be locking horns with No.5-ranked Shamil Gasanov in the promotion’s seventh Amazon card of the year.

After making a name for himself in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu circuit, Tonon transitioned to mixed martial arts and went unbeaten in his first six matches.

The former Danaher Death Squad member earned himself a shot at former featherweight kingpin Thanh Le at ONE: Lights Out but succumbed in the second round via KO.

‘The Lion Killer’ rebounded well earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6, going back to his roots and submitting Johnny Nunez via kimura.

Tonon would love to keep that momentum going against a dangerous opponent looking to make his own case for a world title shot.

Undefeated in 13 fights, Gasanov entered the Singapore-based promotion with a ton of hype last year. ‘The Cobra’ lived up to that billing and more when he rag-dolled KO artist Kim Jae Woong and finished him off via rear-naked choke in his promotional debut.

Rewatch that full match, here:

That impressive win earned the Russian a date with former featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen, but an injury put a wrench in those plans.

Now back to 100 percent, Gasanov will look to continue his ascension at the expense of Tonon. Both fighters are amazing submission artists, and it will be interesting to see which grappling style prevails.

Tonon and Gasanov are also no slouches in the striking department, so we can expect non-stop action wherever this fight goes.

All ONE Fight Night cards air live in US primetime and are available free of charge for existing Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes