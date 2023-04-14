Gaston Bolanos nickname: Why is the UFC bantamweight nicknamed 'Dreamkiller?'

As the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) eagerly anticipates Gaston Bolanos' UFC debut, the Peruvian talent is set to showcase his skills and his fitting nickname, 'Dreamkiller.' Bolanos has earned this moniker the hard way, with a fighting style that is explosive and a track record of spectacular knockout victories.

Bolanos' journey in combat sports has been one of perseverance and success. He began his training in Muay Thai at the young age of 10, and his talent in striking quickly became evident. He then made a successful transition to professional kickboxing, further establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

However, Bolanos wasn't content to rest on his laurels. He doubled down on his talents and decided to expand his skill set into the world of MMA. Since his stunning debut in Bellator in 2017, Bolanos has been a fighter to watch in the sport.

As Gaston Bolanos prepares to face off against Aaron Phillips in his UFC debut at a UFC Fight Night on April 15, fans and pundits alike are eagerly anticipating his performance. With his nickname 'Dreamkiller' well-deserved, Bolanos is poised to make his mark in the highly competitive world of MMA

