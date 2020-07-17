Geje Eustaquio dreams of competing with legendary striker in ONE Super Series

Team Lakay stalwart and Filipino martial arts veteran Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio has conquered the mixed martial arts arena, reaching the pinnacle of the sport when he captured the ONE Flyweight World Championship in June of 2018 after defeating Brazilian rival, Adriano Moraes.

But as the 31-year-old former world champion embarks on his journey back to the top of the flyweight division, he dreams of adding yet another feather in his cap, and one day compete among the world’s best strikers in ONE Super Series.

Eustaquio says he is focused a hundred percent on his mixed martial arts career, but wouldn’t mind stepping into the ring against legends should he be called upon.

“It would be a privilege for me to compete in ONE Super Series among legends, but right now, I’m just focused on my MMA career and looking to get back on track. It’s been a rough couple of years, but I still consider myself among the top in my division. My mind is still on the flyweight title, and that’s what I’m working towards,” said Eustaquio.

“But yes definitely, I want to test my striking against the best in the world.”

Right now, the best in the world is Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. He’s referred to cleverly by hardcore fans as Rod-tank because of his ability to mow down opponents with no abandon, blasting them with his blitzkrieg of powerful combinations as he constantly moves forward.

According to Eustaquio, there is no fighter in the world quite like Rodtang, and he would consider it a huge opportunity to face the Thai superstar. “Gravity” feels that though it would be a monstrous challenge, he has what it takes to cause an upset and knows exactly what he needs to do in the ring against the young 22-year-old striking phenom.

“I think Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] is a tremendous athlete, and a big inspiration to many. Even though he’s the champion, he never forgets where he came from. You can still find humility in him, and I have so much respect for him,” said Eustaquio.

“I think his greatest strength is his durability. His ability to walk through the line of fire, and just goad his opponents into a fight, it’s admirable. At the same time, it’s his biggest weakness. Fighters with that kind of style tend to underestimate things. In this sport, you can never predict what is coming, or how heavy or dangerous a strike could be. We’re only humans, after all, and he’s just a man.”

Rodtang is currently scheduled to defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against countryman, Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy when the two meet in the main event of ONE: NO SURRENDER, set for Friday, 31 July in Bangkok, Thailand.

Advertisement

If Rodtang successfully defends his title against Petchdam, who’s to say he can’t take on Eustaquio next? It’s certainly a fantasy matchup to consider making a reality.

“One day it would be an honor for me to share the ONE Super Series ring with this legend,” Eustaquiao said confidently.

“Or maybe, if he wants to shift over to MMA, I can put together a welcome party.”

Meanwhile, ONE Championship recently announced the resumption of its flagship event schedule, as well as the addition of new strategic partners in 2020. Among the partners include Petron, the largest oil refining and marketing company in the Philippines, which will be working with Brand Ambassadors, Brandon Vera, and Joshua Pacio. The organization also announced partnerships with Unilever brands Axe, Master, and Clear, which will be working with ONE Esports.