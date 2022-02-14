“It already makes Lara a champion” - Geje Eustaquio proud ‘The Apprentice’ star Lara Alvarez is training at Team Lakay

Filipinos love to show immense support for their fellow citizens who compete globally, and Team Lakay veteran Geje Eustaquio knows this very well. After all, Eustaquio was once at the top of the martial arts heap, having been considered the best flyweight in ONE Championship between 2018 and 2019.

He felt proud having learned about a Filipina named Lara Alvarez, who had trained at Team Lakay. Alvarez was named one of the 16 global candidates to compete on the reality television show The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Geje Eustaquio talked about watching Alvarez compete on the show.

“At first, I was surprised, but at the same time, I was very proud. She has the same story as us. She is trying to conquer the impossible. I’m happy and proud of her. By simply being a part of the show, it already makes Lara a champion. Win or lose, she is already a winner. The experience, the ideas, and the learning she will acquire is worth much more than the grand prize.”

Fans can binge-watch all 13 episodes of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition on Netflix. That means fans can, along with Eustaquio, down the entire first season in one sitting.

Geje Eustaquio thinks Lara Alvarez can become a professional martial artist

One visit to Team Lakay’s La Trinidad Central gym, just a 10-minute drive north of Baguio City, and you will get to witness the Philippines’ finest martial arts talent in their element. Team Lakay is the breeding ground for world-class fighters, who at one point had five MMA world champions in their stable, including four from ONE Championship.

Geje Eustaquio is among the world champions who train there. However, depending on when you visit, you may even catch Alvarez there, brushing up on her kickboxing skills.

Apart from being a candidate on the show, Alvarez is a skilled fighter who competes in international competitions. Geje Eustaquio has trained with Alvarez in the past. He believes she has what it takes to make it to the pros with the right amount of time and effort.

“[At Team Lakay] there [are] no rewinds, no cuts. Skills can be learned, we just need love, time, and effort. If she decides to devote her time and put all of those ingredients together, there will be no doubt she can compete at the pro level. Here [at Team Lakay], I’m a bit [confident] because I know she is with the best company in the world. The fun of it is the level of competition she’s facing.”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is streaming on Netflix in over 150 countries. It's trending in various territories while landing in the top 10 most-watched shows in a handful of them.

