George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie: Full results

In the headliner, George Kambosos Jr. made his super lightweight debut against Jake Wyllie on March 22 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

In an intense twelve-round back-and-forth battle, Kambosos managed to get his hand raised via unanimous decision. The judges scored the bout 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113 in favor of ‘Ferocious.’

The main card delivered on its promise, kicking off with a light heavyweight war between Imam Khataev and Durval Elias Palacio. After a compelling back-and-forth battle, the fight went to the judges' scorecards for the first time in Khataev’s career. The judges scored it 99-89, 99-89, and 98-90 in favor of the Russian-born fighter, despite a one-point deduction in round five.

Next up was the WBA bantamweight title rematch between Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes. The reigning champion put on a dominant performance, securing a TKO victory in the seventh round to retain her crown.

Next, in a heavyweight bout, Teremoana Teremoana Jr. faced James Singh. The fight ended quickly, as Teremoana landed great strikes that were unanswered by Singh within two minutes, prompting the referee to award victory to the undefeated fighter.

In the WBC women's featherweight title fight, Skye Nicolson squared off against Tiara Brown. In an intense back-and-forth 10-round battle, the judges scored it 96-94 for Nicolson and 96-94, 97-93 for Brown. With that, the American dethroned Nicolson via split decision to claim the title.

Check out the complete results from the fight card below:

George Kambosos def. Jake Wyllie in super lightweight

Tiara Brown def. Skye Nicolson via split decision (96-94 for Nicolson and 96-94, 97-93 for Brown) for the WBC featherweight title

Teremoana Junior def. James Singh via TKO 1 (2:14) in heavyweight

Cherneka Johnson def. Nina Hughes 2 via TKO 7 (0:46) for the WBA bantamweight title

Imam Khataev def. Durval Elias Palacio via unanimous decision (99-89, 99-89, 98-90) in the light heavyweight

