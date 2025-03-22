George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie: Full video highlights

George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie faced off in a twelve-round super lightweight fight on March 22. The bout headlined the event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
This was a career-defining fight for both boxers, as it marked Kambosos' debut at super lightweight. Meanwhile, Wyllie stepped up on short notice, replacing Daud Yordan, who withdrew due to health-related reasons.
Kambosos entered the bout determined to get back into the win column after suffering an 11th-round TKO loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. He came in with a record of 21-3. Meanwhile, Wyllie, boasting an impressive record of 16-1 with 15 stoppages, looked to make a statement.
The fight started with fireworks, as both fighters traded jabs. Kambosos stung Wyllie with a sharp left hand. In round two, the 24-year-old applied pressure with powerful body shots and a strong right hand. ‘Ferocious’ closed the round with a big combination.
In the third and fourth rounds, Kambosos showcased his speed, neutralizing Wyllie’s constant pressure. He landed a big left hand and followed up with well-timed combinations.
Wyllie came back strong in the fifth round, landing solid punches, while Kambosos also found success with a left hook followed by a right hand. In the sixth round, Wyllie landed a shot to the back of Kambosos' head, prompting a warning from the referee.
The back-and-forth battle continued, and in the ninth round, Kambosos suffered a cut from a clash of heads.
The fiery exchanges persisted, and in the final round, both fighters went all out. In a heated moment, Kambosos threw Wyllie to the ground, leading to an exchange of words between the two.
After an intense back-and-forth battle over 12 rounds, the fight went to the judges' scorecards. They scored it 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113 in favor of Kambosos.
With this victory, Kambosos secured a unanimous decision win in his super lightweight debut.