Georges St-Pierre and coach were ready to pay $10K to get controversial opponent Johny Hendricks drug tested

Georges St-Pierre and his coach Firas Zahabi were reportedly ready to pay over $10,000 to have Johny Hendricks drug tested following their split-decision bout in 2013.

Hendricks was, at one point, considered one of the toughest fighters in the welterweight division. The American racked up wins left and right on his way to facing St-Pierre, which included notable victories over the likes of Carlos Condit and Jon Fitch.

'Bigg Rigg' and 'GSP' eventually met in the octagon in 2013 and went to war in an epic five-round clash for the welterweight title. The fight is considered one of the most controversial in MMA history as St-Pierre had his hand-raised via a highly contentious split-decision victory.

Many believed Johnny Hendricks beat GSP

Johny Hendricks' career would soon nosedive as he only picked up 3 wins in his final 9 UFC bouts following his clash with 'Rush'.

Hendricks' turn in form has been theorized by many, with the general consesus from fans being that USADA's involvement in the UFC played a major role as the American could no longer user peformance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Despite the controversy, 'Bigg Rigg' never failed a drug test during his 10-year tenure in the UFC, but former coach Firas Zahabi is convinced there was foul play.

In an interview with Tristar Gym, Zahabi revealed that he and Georges St-Pierre were ready to pay a significant sum of money to drug test Hendricks:

“Guys, I do think he was on PEDs. Yeah, I do, honestly...His drop-off was so significant...I offered to pay $10,000 from my own pocket. Georges will pay one test, I will pay for the other, there’s no money coming out of anybody else’s pockets. Every test under the sun, let’s do it.”

When Joe Rogan claimed Jorge Masvidal would be a tough opponent for Georges St-Pierre

Jorge Masvidal called time on his MMA career at UFC 287, following his defeat to Gilbert Burns.

Prior to his loss, Joe Rogan had delivered one of his most controversial MMA takes yet whilst speaking to Luke Combs on The Joe Rogan Experience (#1956).

According to the UFC color commentator, Georges St-Pierre, who is a two-time welterweight champion and has 9 title defenses to his name, would have struggled against the welterweights of today. Rogan said:

"You look at GSP’s [Georges St-Pierre] victories, he beat some very good guys, but I think the guys Kamaru Usman beat- Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, I think they are better... I think if Masvidal was around at that time he would be dangerous for everybody, I think he is on another level. I think everyone is on another level... He is a f**king assassin. Masvidal is a gangster.”

