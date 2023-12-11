Georges St-Pierre discloses multiple injuries that got in the way of grappling contest; addresses "superfight in 2024" rumors

Georges St-Pierre has opened up about multiple injuries that prevented him from competing in a grappling contest.

The former UFC champion was reportedly set to compete in a grappling match this month at the recently concluded UFC Fight Pass Invitational. However, the matchup had to be scrapped after 'Rush' sustained an injury.

Speaking about it during a media interaction for the event, Georges St-Pierre revealed that he gets carried away sometimes in training because of being a fierce competitor and that he suffered a shoulder injury as a result.

"I'm extremely competitive and sometimes I forget that I'm 42 and I don't give myself enough rest and that's why I think I partially tore my labrum, my subscap, and my rotator cuff but my shoulder is getting better and we'll see how it goes." [1:27]

Furthermore, Georges St-Pierre was asked if he was going to be a part of the super-fight, which is in the works, as revealed by Dana White recently. The Hall of Famer replied:

"Absolutely not... I promise you, I alway told myself that I will not fight in the cage after the age of 40." [3:23]

Catch Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

Chael Sonnen on rumors of Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz 2 being added to UFC 300

Chael Sonnen recently gave his take on the possibility of a massive one-off fight being added to the UFC 300 to ramp up the hype surrounding the milestone pay-per-view, which will be underway in April next year.

Sonnen revealed that he heard rumors from some "pretty meaningful people" that Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz could be competing in a rematch of their UFC 158 encounter, which the former won via unanimous decision to defend his welterweight title.

Sonnen said:

"You got to [UFC] 300 a certain way. Did you do that by bringing guys in on a one-off? I mean the [Georges] St-Pierre vs. [Nick] Diaz, does that draw? Sure... Why would we not continue to follow the principles and policies that got us here? I mean, I'm just asking because I'm hearing from some pretty good people, from some pretty meaningful people." [2:18 - 2:49]

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below: