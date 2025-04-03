Georges St-Pierre jokes about handling pressure after reacting to MLB’s worst first pitches: “Maybe not so good either!”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre recently shared a lighthearted comment about managing performance pressure in high-stakes situations in professional sports. Widely regarded as the greatest welterweight champion of all time, 'Rush' dominated the division for half a decade and boasts victories over some of the greatest fighters of his era.

In a recent post on X, St-Pierre wrote:

"Today I laughed watching a video showing the 10 worst first pitches in MLB history. Looking back, I wonder how I would handle stress. Maybe not so good either!"

Despite joking about "maybe" struggling with pressure, St-Pierre has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to excel in challenging situations.

For those who are unaware, after starting his professional MMA career as a striker, the French-Canadian went on to become one of the most dominant grapplers. He holds the record for the second-most title fight wins in UFC history (13) and is only surpassed by Jon Jones, who has 16 title fight victories to his record. St-Pierre also ranks highly on the list of fighters with longest win streaks in the UFC, with 13 victories, behind Anderson Silva (16), Islam Makhachev (15) and Kamaru Usman (15).

The 43-year-old achieved the rare feat of winning titles in two weight classes when he defeated middleweight champion Michael Bisping by a fourth-round submission in his final competitive appearance at UFC 217.

Although St-Pierre's title reign was sometimes perceived as less exciting due to his dominance and opponents' inability to adjust to his skillset, none of his successors in the UFC have managed to replicate his dominance so far.

Alongside Anderson Silva and Jon Jones, St-Pierre is frequently mentioned in discussions about the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in MMA. While he had expressed a desire to compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a potential super-fight towards the end of his career, the fight could not materialize before both fighters retired.

