Georges St-Pierre's protégé soldiers through early adversity to retire Jose Aldo at UFC 315

UFC bantamweight contender Aiemann Zahabi, protege of UFC great Georges St-Pierre, defeated Jose Aldo by unanimous decision at UFC 315. The fight was scheduled to take place at 135 pounds, but Aldo struggled to make weight, and the bout was moved to featherweight.

Ad

The Brazilian beat Zahabi to the punch in the first round with his speed and power, with the Canadian managing to fight his way back into the second round. In the last round, Aldo rocked Zahabi and knocked him down, but the 37-year-old bounced back and took Aldo to the ground, cutting him with vicious elbows.

Zahabi is now on a six-fight winning streak and called out Marlon Vera for a fight next. On the other hand, Jose Aldo announced his retirement during the post-fight octagon interview. Aldo asserted that he doesn't have it in him anymore to go through wars. He said:

Ad

Trending

"First of all thank you to Dana White, Sean Shelby, the Fertita brothers and to everone in the UFC for everything you have given me. I don't think I have it in me anymore. It wasn't just about the weight, there were a lot of things. It was very tough to go through this. At one point, my body said it is enough. I don't want to go through wars anymore."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jose Aldo's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aiemann Zahabi sheds light on the importance of winning in the UFC

Aiemann Zahabi recently highlighted the importance of winning fights in the UFC. Zahabi mentioned that winning a fight gives him more money to reinvest in his training, which ensures his continuous development. Speaking to former UFC fighter Patrick Cote, he said:

"It's like anything in life, it compounds itself. Every time you win, you get two cheques... and you get to reinvest more into your training camp. You get to buy better equipment, hire better staff. I have my mindset coach, I have my nutritionist, I have everything, plus Firas is really motivated to this fight, and things have really come together, and I'm ready, this is going to be the best me."

Ad

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.