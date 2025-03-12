Georges St-Pierre sparks debate on Nikola Tesla’s lost wireless electricity breakthrough: "Why this technology is not available today?"

Former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, along with mixed martial arts, is a lifelong student of history and science. The MMA legend recently raised a debate on social media by questioning why Nikola Tesla's wireless electricity technology isn't available in today's modern world.

Tesla was a genius inventor who wanted to transfer electricity through the air rather than cables. He experimented with this idea with the Wardenclyffe Tower in the early 20th century. However, his project was abandoned, and much of his work remains a mystery.

St-Pierre's post resonated with many conspiracy theorists who believe Tesla's work was deliberately suppressed so that it can benefit energy corporations. On the other hand, St-Pierre's post also questions whether Tesla was ahead of his time. In his post on X, he wrote:

"In the early 1900s, Nikola Tesla demonstrated wireless electricity by lighting up bulbs around his machine at Wardenclyffe. Is there someone who can explain to me why this technology is not available today? #Innovation #Tesla"

Check out Georges St-Pierre's post below:

Georges St-Pierre discloses his greatest ever moment when the UFC was still making strides

Georges St-Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest fighter to compete in the sport of mixed martial arts. The Canadian is a two-time UFC welterweight champion and also won the middleweight title in his last ever bout. 'Rush' recently disclosed the greatest moment of his career when the UFC was still making strides.

St-Pierre, who played a major role in the growth of MMA as a sport, still had a negative public perception in Canada during his days of fighting. Speaking to Matt Sera on GEEKING OUT WITH MATT SERA, the former champion revealed that his rematch with Sera in Canada made headlines after they outperformed the NHL's Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre:

"For me, it was one of the best moments of my career because it was in Montreal... And I remember the next day I was in the front page of the newspaper... And it was written because in Canada, hockey is our national sport...'The barbarians overthrow the Montreal Canadiens for record crowd'... These same reporters that treat me like [a] barbarian are now the ones calling me for interviews. That is funny, but they were uneducated at the time."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below (22:58):

