Gervonta Davis insists on changing Frank Martin fight venue - "Don’t wanna bring no money here"

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis will defend his title against Frank Martin on June 15, 2024, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis is not too keen on fighting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call for a change of venue for his title defense. The undefeated Davis cited that he did not want to bring any commerce to the city due to a lack of respect from local fans.

He wrote:

"And niggas gotta book another venue..I’m not fighting in Vegas [man shrugging emoji] I don’t wanna bring no money here..don’t respect me, ion respect yall"

Coincidentally, Davis' first-ever fight in Las Vegas also took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when he took on Recky Dulay in 2015 in his 12th professional bout. Since then, he has gone on to fight three more times in other arenas in Las Vegas including his blockbuster showdown against Ryan Garcia last year.

Fans in the comments asked Davis to shift the venue to his home city of Baltimore, where he has fought only twice in his professional career with his last appearance coming in 2019 against Ricardo Nunez.

Check out Gervonta Davis' comment in his post on X below:

Gervonta Davis addresses potential Ryan Garcia rematch

In a recent interview with Cigar Talk, Gervonta Davis agreed to fight Ryan Garcia in a rematch of their 2023 bout.

Davis had an issue with the weight for a potential matchup as he stipulated that they should fight at 140 pounds. The two previously fought at the contracted weight of 136 pounds and 'Tank' handed Garcia his first career loss.

Davis said:

"He's not even at 145, that's not even a weight. [He's at catchweight] Why it can't be 140? Why it can't be 140, you know what I mean? Yeah, I'll fight him at 140. Bro, if you look at the fight of Devin [Haney] versus Ryan [Garcia] and me versus Ryan, it wasn't no different. Go look at it."

Garcia was dominant in his last outing against Devin Haney and won via a majority decision.

Check out Gervonta Davis' full comments in the interview below on YouTube (6:00):