Gervonta Davis says Frank Martin can't afford to party late with Ryan Garcia and skip morning training - "You trash!"

Lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA title against Frank Martin. The two will fight on June 15, 2024, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In a face-off orchestrated by Millon Dollaz Worth of Game, Davis took aim at Martin, who was recently seen partying with with boxing star and a former opponent of Davis in Ryan Garcia. Davis took issue with Martin partying with Garcia and reiterated his criticism by citing that Martin was not skilled enough to ignore or skip training ahead of their matchup. Davis also mentioned that Martin began his boxing journey at a rather young age and that Davis would have fared much better if he also had a similar start.

Davis said:

You've been out with him [Garcia] partying. Not recently but you have, you have. [After his last fight] Do you have the skills to do that? Do you have the skills to be out partying and missing [training]? [When did he last fight?] You don’t have the skills to be doing that bro. You started [boxing] when you was 15. If I started when I was 15... I'm taking that s**t off. I'm grinding, I'm grinding! You trash!"

Martin and Garcia had also trained together ahead of the latter's showdown against Devin Haney.

Gervonta Davis warns Frank Martin ahead of their fight - "It's a different beast in front of him"

Gervonta Davis issued a stern warning to Frank Martin ahead of their fight next month.

In a press conference, Davis stated that Martin's gimmick does not faze him nor will it protect him on fight night. 'Tank' said:

"He put on for the people that he come with here, because they think they're 'thugs' and sh-t like that but I’m telling you, it's a different beast in front of him. Nobody that's walking with him, holding him hand-in-hand is not going to be able to save him June 15th. I'm telling you. And it's a lot of s**t built up, a lot built up, and I'm going to take it out on him. Sorry it's going to be him."

Both Davis and Martin will look to maintain their undefeated professional records. As the adage goes, someone's '0' will have to go come fight night.

