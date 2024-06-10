Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin: Full fight card, date, streaming details, how to watch, venue and more

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin is just around the corner. The event will feature 15 fights in nine weight classes, including four title fights.

In the main event, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis will attempt the fifth defense of his WBA lightweight title against Detroit's Frank Martin. In his last outing, Davis handed Ryan Garcia the first loss of his professional boxing career via seventh-round KO to extend his record to a perfect 29-0.

Meanwhile, Martin has defeated Michel Rivera and Artem Harutyunyan via unanimous decision in his most recent outings. He is currently 18-0 as a professional boxer. The clash of undefeated boxers has an interesting dynamic to it as one of them is bound to lose the '0' from their record this weekend.

Trending

In the co-headlining bout, interim WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez will attempt the third defense of his title against veteran fighter Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

After losing the WBC light heavyweight title to Artur Beterbiev in October 2019, Gvozdyk took a three-year hiatus from competition and returned in 2023. He has amassed three convincing victories since coming out of retirement, with two of those wins coming by T/KO. He will attempt to get back in the title picture with a potential win over Benavidez.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello and Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha will take place for the WBC interim super lightweight and WBC middleweight title, respectively.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin details - Start time, streaming and more

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15. The event will start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Fans in the UK can catch the live action from 1 am GMT. Main event fighters are expected to walk out at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 4 am GMT.

The event will stream live on Prime Video PPV in the USA and UK. Fans can purchase the fight on Prime Video PPV.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin: Full fight card (Subject to change):

Lightweight - Gervonta Davis (C) vs. Frank Martin (WBA lightweight title fight)

Light heavyweight - David Benavidez (IC) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (WBC interim light heavyweight title fight)

Super lightweight - Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello (WBC interim super lightweight title fight)

Middleweight - Carlos Adames (C) vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC middleweight title fight)

Super featherweight - Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Welterweight - Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez

Middleweight - Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Super middleweight - Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz

Super featherweight - Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras

Featherweight - Kevin Ayala vs. Jimmy Delgadillo

Super lightweight - Stacey Selby vs. Kevin Walker

Super featherweight - Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore

Super bantamweight - Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder

Featherweight - Reina Tellez vs. TBA

Lightweight - Amador Mendez vs. TBA