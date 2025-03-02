Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. aftermath: Terence Crawford, Jake Paul, and others react as 'Tank's' first ever draw gets plagued with controversy

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. went to war on March 1 for the WBA lightweight title. With 'Tank' having knocked out 28 of his previous 30 opponents, there was an expectation that the WBA champion would secure another highlight reel finish and extend his record to 31-0.

However, Roach Jr. remained adamant that he was there to spoil the party, and he nearly did just that. Their 12-round war was ruled as a majority draw, the first of Davis' career. One judge scored the fight 115-113 for 'Tank', while the other two judges scored it 114-114.

Catch the result being announced below:

In Round 9 'Tank' opted to take a knee, which should have seen the referee give him a standing eight-count. The moment was not ruled a knockdown, which it should have been, and Roach Jr. could have been awarded a 10-8 score for the ninth round.

The resulting scorecards would then have swung in favor of the Roach Jr., and a new champion would have been crowned.

The title challenger outlanded his opponent on total punches, with 'The Reaper' landing arguably the biggest punch of the fight. The Compubox statistics for the fight were uploaded to X by @mattboone0709.

Check out the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight numbers below:

Current WBA and interim WBO light middleweight world champion, Terence Crawford, took to X to share his thoughts on the outcome of the fight. 'Bud' was adamant that Roach Jr. was "robbed" of a win, and wrote:

"They robbed that boy and it's crazy."

See Terence Crawford's reaction to Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. below:

Jake Paul, who was in attendance for the fight, was asked for his reaction to the result by All The Smoke Boxing. He said:

"He got lucky it's a draw. He did a good fight, I thought he won it. But man, he's got to create more action."

Click here to watch Paul's interview.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael took to X to share the incredible numbers the Davis vs. Roach Jr. fight generated. It took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and broke the previous live gate record for a boxing event at the arena, which was also held by 'Tank'.

According to Rafael, the event was the second-highest live gate of all time at the Barclays Center, being eclipsed only by a Rolling Stones concert.

Catch Dan Rafael's post about Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. below:

