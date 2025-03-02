Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Full results

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. just wrapped up. The boxing event took place on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and featured seven fights in five weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full results.

Main event: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.

In the main event, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis defended his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr., who was moving up a weight class for the challenge. During the fight, Davis took his time to assess his opponent while Roach was active from the opening bell, launching measured attacks while remaining defensively responsible.

As the match progressed, Davis gradually increased his activity level, landing several powerful shots to both the head and the body. Despite this, Roach handled Davis' power well and responded with his own combinations.

Just as Davis seemed to take control in the middle rounds, Roach made a strong comeback in Round 7, shifting the momentum back in his favor. Although Davis' body shots had some effect, Roach effectively controlled the distance and dictated the pace of the fight. In the later rounds, Davis attempted to make the fight more competitive but struggled to break through Roach's defenses.

While it appeared that Roach had done enough to win on the scorecards, the judges ultimately declared the contest a majority draw.

Co-main event: Jose Venezuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

In the co-main event, WBA super lightweight champion Jose Venezuela faced Gary Antuanne Russell in an attempt to defend his title. While Venezuela was coming off a victory against Isaac Cruz in his previous fight, Russell had suffered a split decision defeat to Alberto Puello in a WBC interim super lightweight title match.

Venezuela started the fight with high output but was quickly met with Russell's relentless and powerful strikes. Russell pressed forward, forcing Venezuela to focus on defense for most of the fight. Many of Venezuela's attempts to regain momentum were thwarted. Russell unleashed a flurry of punches, trapping Venezuela against the ropes on several occasions throughout the fight. Although Venezuela tried to match Russell's output, the difference in power became increasingly evident.

By the later rounds, the cosmetic damage on Venezuela's face and the lack of finishing power had become more pronounced, making a comeback less likely. After 12 rounds of action, all three judges scored the contest in favor of Russell, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. With this victory, he was crowned the new WBA super lightweight champion.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Main card results

Alberto Puello vs. Sendor Martin

Sandor Martin found himself on the losing end of another split decision as he challenged Alberto Puello for the WBC super lightweight title. Martin employed a strategy of pressure, forward movement, and high-volume attacks to counter Puello's highly technical style.

This energy-intensive approach caused Martin to slow down somewhat in the later rounds, but he still managed to dictate the pace and land more impactful strikes. Despite this, Puello effectively landed counter-strikes and utilized his jab to great effect.

In the end, two of the judges scored the bout in Puello's favor, declaring him the winner by split decision. Reactions from the audience and on social media indicated that a significant number of fans disagreed with the fight's outcome.

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams

On the main card, Yoenis Tellez defeated Julian Williams to capture the interim WBA super welterweight title. Tellez, who is 10 years younger than Williams, started the fight cautiously but began to open up as it progressed. Williams attempted to respond with his own attacks, but he was outmatched in terms of speed and technique.

In the later rounds, Williams' face had been bloodied, and Tellez continued to deliver calculated strikes to maintain his lead. Ultimately, Tellez secured a dominant unanimous decision victory, marking the first title win of his career.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Preliminary card results

Johan Gonzalez vs. Jarrett Hurd

Johan Gonzalez defeated former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd in a controversial split decision. Gonzalez was aggressive from the opening bell, overwhelming Hurd with a high-volume attack.

He exploited Hurd's defensive weaknesses and dictated the pace for most of their 10-round fight. However, one of the three judges scored the contest in Hurd's favor, resulting in Gonzalez being declared the winner by split decision.

David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz

In a showdown of undefeated welterweights, David Whitmire defeated Angel Munhoz by unanimous decision, maintaining his unblemished record. Whitmire effectively utilized his jab to keep Munhoz at a distance and systematically broke him down by varying his attacks to both the head and body. Although Munhoz had some moments during the fight, his efforts were insufficient to change the momentum in his favor.

Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson

Highly regarded prospect Deric Davis secured a first-round knockout victory over Jamal Johnson in the opening fight of the night. Davis took the initiative and quickly established his range. He dropped Johnson with a powerful uppercut, although Johnson managed to get back to his feet after the knockdown.

Once the action resumed, Davis continued to press forward and knocked Johnson down again with another uppercut. Johnson was able to rise before the count of ten, but the referee decided to stop the fight to protect him from taking unnecessary punishment. With this victory, Davis improved his professional boxing record to an impressive 6-0.

Check out the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. full results below:

Main card

Lightweight - Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach ends in a majority draw (115-113, 114-114 X 2) (WBA lightweight title fight)

Super lightweight - Gary Antuanne Russell def. Jose Venezuela by unanimous decision (119-109 X 2, 120-108) (WBA super lightweight title fight)

Super lightweight - Alberto Puello def. Sandor Martin by split decision (115-113, 113-115, 116-112)

Super welterweight - Yoenis Tellez def. Julian Williams by unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 119-109)

Preliminary card

Middleweight - Johan Gonzalez def. Jarrett Hurd by split decision (96-94, 94-96, 98-92)

Welterweight - David Whitmire def. Angel Munoz by unanimous decision (60-54 X 3)

Lightweight - Deric Davis def. Jamal Johnson via T/KO (R1, 1:56)

