  Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Full video highlights

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:40 GMT
Gervonta Davis (left) and Lamont Roach Jr. (right) competed for the WBA lightweight belt [Image courtesy: @gervontaa on Instagram]
Gervonta Davis (left) and Lamont Roach Jr. (right) competed for the WBA lightweight belt. [Image courtesy: @gervontaa on Instagram]

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. faced off for the WBA lightweight title on March 1. The fight headlined the card which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

'Tank' walked into the fight with an impressive undefeated record of 30-0, including 28 knockouts. Lamont Jr., on the other hand, was riding a six-fight win streak prior to the fight on March 1.

Although the fight started on a slow note, Davis managed to find success with his strikes.

At one point in the fight, Davis was speaking to the referee and Roach Jr. took advantage of the opportunity to land a left hand.

On multiple occasions, 'Tank' engaged in trash talk with his opponent.

In the sixth round, Davis landed several explosive body shots on Roach Jr.

The ninth round proved to be a highly entertaining one as both fighters threw caution to the wind to cause damage to each other.

The thrilling bout lasted all 12 rounds and in the end, the fight was scored a majority draw. The three judges scored the bout 115-113 (for Davis), 114-114 and 114-114.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
