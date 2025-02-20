  • home icon
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 20, 2025 12:52 GMT
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight details. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight details [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Gervonta Davis is gearing up to defend his WBA lightweight title in a high-stakes showdown against rising contender Lamont Roach Jr. The bout is set for March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Both fighters boast impressive records, promising an electrifying atmosphere for fans. The event also features a stacked undercard with emerging talents and established champions, ensuring a memorable night on pay-per-view.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr.: Main card

Main card fights feature the headline bout between Davis and Roach Jr. in a 12-round lightweight contest for the former's WBA title.

In the co-feature, Jose Valenzuela defends his WBA super lightweight crown against Gary Antuanne Russell, while Alberto Puello puts his WBC super lightweight title on the line against Spain’s Sandor Martin.

Additionally, Yoenis Tellez faces former unified champion Julian Williams for the interim WBA super welterweight title.

The undercard also includes prelim bouts, with Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez in a 10-round middleweight clash and Jonathan Lopez taking on Alex Dilmaghani over 10 rounds in the super featherweight division.

Check out the fight card below:

Main card:

  • Gervonta Davis (C) vs. Lamont Roach Jr - 12 rounds, WBA lightweight title
  • Jose Valenzuela (C) vs. Gary Antuanne Russell - 12 rounds, WBA super lightweight title
  • Alberto Puello (C) vs. Sandor Martin - 12 rounds, WBC super lightweight title
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams - 12 rounds, interim WBA super welterweight title
Preliminary card:

  • Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez - 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Jonathan Lopez vs. Alex Dilmaghani - 10 rounds, super featherweight

Main card start time

Main card action begins at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on March 1. Prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

What time does Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. start?

The main event ringwalks are expected to commence three hours (around 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT) after the main card’s start.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
